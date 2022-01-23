EOS 1-Day Volume Tops $428.40 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00006247 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $428.40 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,223,193 coins and its circulating supply is 978,636,968 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

