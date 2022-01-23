EOSDT (EOSDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $309.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002698 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $309.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.28 or 0.06871703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00058372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,122.50 or 0.99761539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003449 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

