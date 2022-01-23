EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,780 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of EQT worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in EQT by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EQT by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

