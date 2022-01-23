Equalizer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,272.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $161,272.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

