Ergo (ERG) Price Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $104.22 million and $2.28 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00009152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,574.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.46 or 0.06913579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00305735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $293.05 or 0.00823761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00427217 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00257449 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.