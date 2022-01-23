ESBC (ESBC) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $988,759.85 and approximately $46,765.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.