Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $332.08 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $235.75 and a one year high of $359.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.