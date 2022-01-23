Ethernity Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.06 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $66.06 million and approximately $30.41 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00014377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,001,557 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

