Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Etsy by 69.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Etsy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.21 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.43.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

