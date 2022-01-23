Everest 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $204,683.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Everest has a total market cap of $27.98 million and approximately $204,683.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everest has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.87 or 0.06897853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,587.37 or 1.00036625 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

