Everex Trading Down 3.8% This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $830,543.24 and approximately $774,023.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

