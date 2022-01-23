Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is DG Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Everi makes up about 5.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Everi worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,257,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,529,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.76. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

