EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,945,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.43% of EVERTEC worth $408,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 171,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $44.65 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

