Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.03. 3,030,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.