Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS EXCH opened at $50.00 on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

About Exchange Bankshares

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal, mortgage, commercial, and home equity loans, as well as investment services.

