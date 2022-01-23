ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $264,748.99 and approximately $1,623.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007384 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001296 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

