Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 367.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Exelixis by 8.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after acquiring an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $770,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.32 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

