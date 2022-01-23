Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

