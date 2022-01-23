Faceter Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Faceter has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $659,604.06 and $5.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.