FairGame Trading Down 46.8% Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001516 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059675 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.60 or 0.00730964 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

