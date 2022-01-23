FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Tops $44,444.70

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. FantasyGold has a market cap of $44,444.70 and $123.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.87 or 0.06998472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.72 or 1.00225646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

