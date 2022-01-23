Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.01% of Fate Therapeutics worth $396,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 249.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,937. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

