Fear NFTs Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.45 or 0.06965773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,958.89 or 1.00294723 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.