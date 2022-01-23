FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,995,000 after acquiring an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

