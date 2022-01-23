Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Shares Purchased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Fennec Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

