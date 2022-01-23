Financial Contrast: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) vs. Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DocuSign and Temenos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 1 7 9 0 2.47 Temenos 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign currently has a consensus price target of $248.56, suggesting a potential upside of 114.04%. Given DocuSign’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Temenos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and Temenos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 15.81 -$243.27 million ($0.58) -200.22 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -5.72% -9.12% -0.99% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DocuSign beats Temenos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and Artificial Intelligence-driven front office, core banking, payments, and fund administration software products. Temenos was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

