Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 129,662 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 5.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 1.33% of Autodesk worth $836,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $986,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $239.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.00 and a 200 day moving average of $294.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.82 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.