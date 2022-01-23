Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $195,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 588,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 353,699 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 588,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.81.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

