Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $152.98 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.72% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $152,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

NYSE MLM opened at $382.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.97 and its 200-day moving average is $388.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

