Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases 459,904 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,904 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $159,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

