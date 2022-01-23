Findlay Park Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Danaher worth $465,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after purchasing an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $214,784,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 841.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $280.45 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

