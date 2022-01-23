Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 103,384 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,384 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Charter Communications worth $224,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $773.84.

CHTR stock opened at $569.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $640.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.78. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $568.82 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.