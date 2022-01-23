FintruX Network Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $853.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00044753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006034 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

