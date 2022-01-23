FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0940 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.18 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002375 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003947 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 805,571,599 coins and its circulating supply is 470,024,868 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

