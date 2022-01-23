Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading 380.7% Higher This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 380.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $283,516.75 and $6.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00298451 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006211 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001006 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.01194355 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.