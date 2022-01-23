First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of First BanCorp. worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.