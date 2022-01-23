First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 187,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCF opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

