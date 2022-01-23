First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

FFBC opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

