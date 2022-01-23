First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report sales of $134.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.10 million. First Merchants posted sales of $129.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $534.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $552.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $571.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRME. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.92 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

