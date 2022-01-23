First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $61,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 142.9% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 31,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 400,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 153,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.