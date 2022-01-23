First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Teradyne worth $46,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

