First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,379 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of MSCI worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $116,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,410,000 after purchasing an additional 111,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $500.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.90 and a 200-day moving average of $613.14. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.