First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $39,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $153.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

