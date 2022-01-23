First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $36.60 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $36,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,256,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

