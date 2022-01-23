First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $37.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,869 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.