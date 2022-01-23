First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $50.43 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $50,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.56.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $483.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $530.92 and a 200-day moving average of $478.14. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

