First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $57.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $57,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,035,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,327,000 after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $144.67 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.