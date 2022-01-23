First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $33,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.