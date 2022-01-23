First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,028 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of V.F. worth $37,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $68.00 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

