First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

AXP opened at $158.74 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

